Naija ManDrake Finds Out He Is Part Nigerian, Eager To Be A “Naija Man”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

His dad has an over 75% connection to Africa.

Canadian rapper Drake, who is of African and Jewish ancestry, has revealed that his father’s DNA reflects that his dad is mostly Nigerian.

Dennis Graham, the Champagne Papi’s father, has posted his Ancestry.com results.

Daddy Drake’s results are 30 percent Nigerian, 28 percent Cameroon, Congo & Western Bantu peoples, 11 percent from the Ivory Coast & Ghana, 8 percent from England & Northwestern Europe, and also from Scotland, Mali, Benin & Togo (4 percent), and Germanic Europe (3 percent).

Excited about the results, Drake took to social media and posted on his Instagram stories, “This is my dad’s results. Does this mean I’m a Naija Man Finally?

Drake, whose real name is Aubrey Drake Graham, is biracial. His father is African American and his mother identifies as an Ashkenazi Jew.

According to Ethnicelebs, his Canadian mother is named Sandi (Sher).

She is a teacher and florist, who is of Latvian Jewish and Russian Jewish descent.

As a predominately solo parent, she raised Drake in a Jewish household. In the culture, having a Jewish mother makes one Jewish. Growing up, he attended Jewish day school and was Bar Mitzvah.

Drake’s dad grew up in America and is not only his primary connection to the continent but the bloodline connecting Drizzy to another musical legend.

By way of Drake’s dad, the recording artist is rumored to be related to the iconic Larry Graham. The 1993 Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, who was down with the likes of Sly and the Family Stone is Drake’s uncle. Graham has not publicly confirmed or denied it, only saying Drake would not be saying it if it was not true.

Currently, Drake has dual citizenship in Canada and the United States of America.