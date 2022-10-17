Drake Gets Mocked By Real Madrid Players Rodrygo And David Alaba

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Look at how the players teased the rapper, saying their win was “God plan.”

Hitmaker and career gambler Drake just lost big in Barcelona, Spain, at the El Clasico on Sunday, October 16th. And as a result, multiple superstars from the European nation teased the Champagne Papi for not winning his bet.

The Billboard charts history maker made of huge wager that Barcelona would be Real Madrid, losing $611,540.02 in the first competitive El Clasico of the season.

Fans knew Drake was in the building after seeing his OVO logo on Barcelona’s players’ shirts. While he was supporting the team, it also was to celebrate a milestone in his musical career.

The acclaimed artist, whom Kanye West recently said was “the greatest rapper ever,” posted the news on his social media, saying, “To celebrate being the first artist with 50 billion streams on @spotify @FCBarcelona will wear the OVO owl at El Clasico on Sunday 😵‍💫 this doesn’t feel real but it is 😂🤷🏽‍♂️”

Drake backed Arsenal and Barcelona to win their respective matches. The Gunners beat Leeds United, but Barcelona lost to the defending Spanish champions.

Real Madrid soccer player Rodrygo took to his social media to poke fun at rapper on his Instagram Story. In the image he can be seen celebrating his goal and pointing at the crest. The caption was simple, saying, “God’s Plan.”

Another player David Alaba also took to his Instagram, tagging Drake and writing, “Sorry bro @champagnepapi, @realmadrid was the only way to go 🤷🏾‍♂️ Hala Madrid! 🤍.”

Better luck next time Drizzy.