Drake Gives Away $1 Million On Twitch During Online Casino Run

Drake hooked his fans up with over $1 million in Bitcoin during a streaming session on Twitch over the weekend. Read more!

Canadian rapper Drake has been working with Stake.com for the last couple of months, making all kinds of bets on all types of sporting events.

He has won big and lost big.

The rap star has teamed up with the betting app to ensure fans can participate in big money floating around in the Drakeasphere.

Drake gave away 35 Bitcoins during a live stream on Twitch with the good people at Stake.com. While 35 Bitcoin might sound small, it amounts to over $1 million.

The giveaway marked the first time Drake streamed on Twitch with his crypto partners. They broadcasted his night at their online casino, where fans watched the rapper win $18 million on his lucky number 11 on the roulette table.

Unfortunately, Drake lost all of the money he won after taking a $20 million total loss during his gambling spree.

Relive @Drake's HUGE Roulette win he landed during the Live Stream 🤑



Who want's to see another edition of Stake vs Drake? 🙋‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/wppLrG4nZE — Stake.com (@Stake) May 27, 2022

Participants were randomly picked to get free hookups worth up to $75,000 in Bitcoin (2.6 BTC). The “God’s Plan” rapper video-called winners around the planet.

According to Stake.com, Drake will return to the platform for live streaming and give away more crypto to people on Twitch later this year.