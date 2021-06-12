Drake Goes Off On Ref At Bronny James’ High School Basketball Game

Drake was among the celebs spotted courtside at a basketball game for LeBron James son Bronny.

Drake is passionate about getting money, rap music and basketball. More specifically, Drake gets passionate about his friends in basketball.

This was evident recently, when the OVO leader got into a back and forth with a ref during LeBron James’ son’s high school.

Drake attended Bronny James’ sophomore season debut with the LA Lakers captain and his teammate Jared Dudley.

Bronny plays for the two-time defending CIF Open Division champion Sierra Canyon Trailblazers, and has the pressure of being a star because … well … you get it.

Many were starstruck as the “God’s Plan” rapper rooted on the sideline and cheered for his “nephew,” but some wished that he kept quiet.

In a video that is going viral on social media, Champagne Papi is schooling the referee on a play that he believed he either called wrong or was being missed. Krysten Peek from Yahoo Sports tweeted, “Drake has a few words for the ref.”

Drake has a few words for the ref 😂🔥 pic.twitter.com/zQXNoQzNlq — Krysten Peek (@krystenpeek) June 12, 2021

Bronny had the top support, but his team did not top this contest. The Trailblazers lost 80 -72. The young James put up a respectable seven points.

Final. Centennial 80, Sierra Canyon 72. Open Division champions. pic.twitter.com/O4PUZ4KrJw — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) June 12, 2021

Drake will pop out at another contest on Saturday, June 12.

We will see if he gets crazy with Freeway, Tony Bro, Polo and Minnesota Luke during the finals of the Ultimate Madness 3 tournament at SMACK URL’s NOME XI card.

The partner, who made the connections between the league and the streaming company Caffeine TV, will be present as he puts up $100K to the winners in the Geechi Gotti vs. Rum Nitty battle.

It’s the biggest Ultimate Madness Tournament ever, I ’m putting up $100k to the winner so someone go get that. Starts this Saturday at 12p PT / 3p ET the first round of #UltimateMadness3 for free on @caffeine pic.twitter.com/aY4lizGqTv — Drizzy (@Drake) April 23, 2021

Drake is busy.