Drake Has Beef—But This Time, He’s Paid For It

Drake and PartyNextDoor turned a Houston steakhouse into a hotspot of generosity by covering dinner bills.

The Hip-Hop superstar, joined by longtime collaborator PartyNextDoor, marked the release of their joint album $ome $exy $ongs 4 U by treating more than half of the restaurant’s patrons to a lavish meal on the house.

A representative from Juliet Steakhouse confirmed that Drake’s team coordinated the generous gesture in advance, ensuring the surprise unfolded seamlessly.

The rapper, a frequent guest at the upscale steakhouse and has hosted events there before, left customers stunned as staff informed them that their meals had been covered by none other than Drake himself.

Some took to social media to express their gratitude, sharing photos and thanking the Grammy-winning artist for turning an ordinary night out into something extraordinary.

Drake and PartyNextDoor have plenty of reasons to celebrate. Their collaborative 21-track album, released under OVO Sound, Santa Anna, and Republic Records, has rapidly climbed the charts.

$ome $exy $ongs 4 U shattered streaming records upon release, boasting 56.6 million first-day streams on Spotify alone and claiming the title of the biggest first-day R&B/Soul album debut in Apple Music history.

Within hours, the album reached No. 1 in 72 countries on Apple Music, with standout tracks such as “Gimme Me A Hug” and “CN Tower” dominating the platform’s Top Songs chart.

According to social media chatter, Houston was not the only city where Drake and PartyNextDoor spread their generosity.