Drake Introduces His First Girlfriend, Keisha Chante, To The World

“Ki Ki … do you love me?” were actually about a real Toronto City girl.

During his OVO Festival, an event that came to a close early after Drake was diagnosed with COVID, the chart-topping rapper introduced to the world the woman who inspired the famous line “KiKi … do you love me?” from his hit song “In My Feelings.”

Her name is Keisha Chante and she was, according to the Champagne Papi, his first girlfriend.

“This next person coming to the stage, I used to get in my mom’s car and I used to drive all the way to the west for this one right here, you feel me? So, I have to personally introduce her,” Drake announced while introducing her set. “This is my first girlfriend I ever had in my life. A real legend… somebody I love with all my heart. Make some noise for Keisha Chante.”

After the performance, Keisha Chante took to Instagram to thank Drake.

She wrote, “I’ve never seen the city come together like that!! It was everything. A dream only @champagnepapi could make true. The most heartfelt and meaningful introduction I’ve ever had. Aubs I love u for life.”

She continued “performing songs I dropped in my teen years and hearing you sing all the words, made my soul so happy. Such a beautiful memory I will cherish forever. Toronto you have been riding for me since the very beginning and I am so grateful for the love.”