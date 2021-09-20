Drake Invests In Fast Food Chain, Dave’s Hot Chicken

If you think that Drake is not trying to be a billionaire before 2025, you are not paying attention. As the Certified Lover Boy chart-topper enjoys sitting on the top of all the music lists, he also is investing in businesses that will surely be profitable for him. One such move is his investment in Dave’s Hot Chicken.

The world’s Champagne Papi is known to have top-shelf taste, so jumping into a fast-food franchise might seem odd. Well, after seeing how lucrative commercial chicken has been for people like Rick Ross, why wouldn’t Drizzy cluck for a few bucks. He is not alone.

He also joins Boston Red Sox Chairman Tom Werner and actor Samuel L. Jackson as investors in the chain. However, it is thought that he is a “significant ownership stake” in the Los Angeles-based restaurant chain. He will own less than 50% of Dave’s Hot Chicken.

In a statement, Drake shared, “I tried the food, and it was amazing.”

He continued, “After meeting the founders and hearing their story I jumped at the opportunity to invest.”

Drake has not jumped at food opportunities frivolously. According to Food and Wine, a culinary trade site, he has “invested in a green tea brand, opened a restaurant, and helped launch both a whiskey and a champagne brand.”

This seems to look like a great investment. With Drake at the helm, Popeye’s, Church’s, and KFC better lookout.