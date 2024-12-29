Drake Invited Nelly Furtado Onstage But She Declined—Here’s Why

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Nelly Furtado has returned to the spotlight and has her sights set on a dream collaboration with Drake.

Nelly Furtado is angling to collaborate with Drake, citing their shared Canadian roots.

The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter has recently returned to the music industry after a lengthy break, releasing her seventh studio album, 7, in September.

Speaking on the Call Her Daddy podcast hosted by Alex Cooper, Furtado revealed her ultimate dream collaborator when asked to name one.

“I still think it would be cool to have a song with Drake. I think people would love that,” Furtado said during the interview. “Because we’re both Canadian. Toronto lore, you know? I think it would be really good.”

Drake, a global icon in Hip-Hop and pop, apparently feels similarly about Furtado. She recalled a moment when he invited her to join him onstage during a performance in Toronto.

However, the timing proved a challenge.

“He asked me at 11 p.m. to show up at 1 a.m.,” Furtado, 45, explained with a laugh. “I love him to death, but I was like, ‘I’m not showing up without glam.’ Because, of course, he’s so famous, it will be everywhere. I couldn’t make it that time, but anyways, I love him a lot. He’s a great guy. He really put Toronto on the map in a different kind of way and Canada in general.”

Furtado also admitted to revisiting footage of the event—a moment Drake shone in a striking yellow tracksuit.

She shared her musings on what she might have worn had she been there.

“I’m like, ‘What would I have worn? Pink?’ Because then it would have been all videos of all yellow and you know, what color? That’s what performers do, you always think about what things pop. Especially in pop music,” she added.

Drake has yet to reply.