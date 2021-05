Rap star Drake just announced his new line of scented candles is coming to Postmates this weekend for Mother’s Day!

Fellas, you no longer have to worry about Toronto rapper Drake stealing your girl this weekend; shift that concern to Mom Dukes.

The Champagne Papi will be hocking scented candles on Mother’s Day with Postmates.

The two corporations (yes, Drake is an empire) are hoping to capitalize on his sex appeal and charismatic capital.

The candle will be called Better World Fragrance House candles and will be sold in the following scents: Sweeter Tings, Williamsburg Sleepover, Muskoka, and Good Thoughts.

It will launch with a Mother’s Day promotion starting on Friday, May 7, and moving on through to Sunday, May 9.

If your order on Postmates comes up to $50 or more from one of his favorite restaurants in New York and Los Angeles, you will automatically receive one of the coveted candles.

So which restaurants can fans order from to get these candles?

In New York, they can order from STK Downtown, STK Midtown, Tao Uptown, Tao Midtown, Lavo, Nobu Fifty Seven, and Nobu Downtown to receive the candles.

In Southern California, restaurants that are on deck are Nice Guy, Craig’s, BOA Steakhouse West Hollywood, BOA Steakhouse Santa Monica, Katana, TAO, Blue Ribbon Sushi, Nobu LA, or Nobu Malibu.

There is one caveat.

The Carby Musk candle that “actually smells like Drake” will not be one of the scents included in the package.

During the launch promotion, Drake will have his eye on the Ultimate Rap League’s Ultimate Madness 3 tournament where eight rappers are fighting to win a $100K purse, sponsored by the history-making artists.

It’s the biggest Ultimate Madness Tournament ever, I ’m putting up $100k to the winner so someone go get that. Starts this Saturday at 12p PT / 3p ET the first round of #UltimateMadness3 for free on @caffeine pic.twitter.com/aY4lizGqTv — Drizzy (@Drake) April 23, 2021

If you aren’t in the areas or don’t want to participate in the promotion, you can locate the candles at KANDL in Toronto and on

betterworldfragrancegouse.co starting on Mother’s Day.