Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Drake claims he responded to Justin Bieber’s collab request on Instagram, but the pop star left him on read!

Drake is calling out Justin Bieber after the pop star invited potential collaborators to message him and then he allegedly ghosted the rapper’s response.

On Sunday (April 6), Bieber uploaded a carousel of blurry photos to Instagram. He captioned the post, “Dm me if u wanna make music together.”

Drake didn’t let the moment slide, jumping into the comments to say, “I DM’d but no reply.”

The comment quickly gained traction, with hundreds of users chiming in. Another famous artist, Big Sean, also added fuel to the moment by telling Bieber to “Check Dm’s.”

Big Sean previously worked with Bieber on the 2012 hit “As Long as You Love Me.”

Drake and Justin Bieber have shared a long-standing friendship that dates back over a decade. Drake appeared in the video for Bieber’s breakout single “Baby” in 2010 and even brought him out on stage at the Indianapolis State Fair that same year, referring to him as “my little brother.”

The two later teamed up on the track “Right Here” from Bieber’s 2013 album Believe.

Bieber’s recent online activity has stirred concern. Alongside teasing new music on Instagram, his appearance in the clips—looking weary and unkempt—prompted speculation about his well-being.

In March 2025, he posted emotionally raw messages about feeling “drowning” and struggling with imposter syndrome.

That concern intensified after paparazzi photos from February 2025 showed Bieber looking frail, sparking rumors of drug use. His team denied the claims, calling them “exhausting and pitiful.”

Meanwhile, Bieber’s personal life has also drawn attention. Reports suggest he and wife Hailey are in marriage counseling to work through relationship issues.

However, Hailey recently addressed speculation that she unfollowed Justin on Instagram, saying it was simply a glitch.