Drake & Kendrick Lamar’s Diss Tracks Take Over Streaming Platform Charts

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Both rappers will likely see Top 20 debuts on the Hot 100.

The ongoing battle between Drake and Kendrick Lamar has dominated the online conversation over the last seven days. Both rappers dropped numerous diss tracks that have become successful on multiple streaming platforms.

As of press time, Kendrick Lamar has the two top songs on Spotify’s Daily Top Songs USA chart. “Not Like Us” arrived on Saturday (May 4) and quickly shot to the No. 1 position. Lamar also hold the No. 2 slot with “Euphoria” from Tuesday (April 30).

Drake also has a Top 10 entry on Spotify’s Daily Top Songs USA. “Family Matters” from Friday (May 3) reached No. 6. That record is followed by Future and Metro’ Boomin’s “Like That” featuring Kendrick Lamar at No. 7. Lamar’s “meet the grahams” lands at No. 9.

In addition, Kendrick Lamar controls the two leading spots on Apple Music’s Top 100: USA chart. “Euphoria” and “Not Like Us” sit back-to-back at No. 1 and No. 2. Drake’s “Family Matters” comes in at No. 3. “Like That” (No. 2) and “meet the grahams” (No. 10) are in the Top 10. Drake also has “Push Ups” at No. 8.

Songs connected to the Drake versus Kendrick Lamar battle dominate YouTube’s Trending Music Videos rankings by occupying the entire Top 15. The music video for “Family Matters” is currently trending at No. 1 on the platform.

According to music industry forecasters, Drake and Kendrick Lamar should see high positions on next week’s Billboard Hot 100. “Euphoria” competes for No. 1 on the weekly chart. “Family Matters” and “Not Like Us” will likely make Top 20 debuts.