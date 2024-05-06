Drake & Kendrick Lamar Receive Offer To Settle Beef In WWE Ring

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kendrick Lamar referenced WWE star Shawn Michaels’ finishing move Sweet Chin Music on the Drake diss track “Not Like Us.”

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels proposed a way to end Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s beef on Monday (May 6). The retired wrestler extended an offer to both rappers after Kendrick referenced Michaels on the diss track “Not Like Us.”

“A little Sweet Chin Music goes a long way,” Michaels wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). “@kendricklamar, you and @Drake are formally invited to #WWENXT to settle this thing. I’m even offering my services to mediate.”

Michaels oversees WWE’s developmental brand NXT. Michael envisioned Drake and Kendrick appearing on NXT’s weekly television show, which currently airs on the USA Network but is moving to The CW later this year.

Kendrick mentioned Michaels’ finishing move Sweet Chin Music on “Not Like Us.” The song dropped amid K. Dot’s recent barrage of Drake diss tracks.

“Sweet Chin Music and I won’t pass the aux,” Kendrick rapped.

Drake and Kendrick’s battle began when the latter fired lyrical shots at the Canadian star on Future and Metro Boomin’s song “Like That” in March. Drake responded with two diss tracks, “Push Ups” and “Taylor Made Freestyle” in April.

Kendrick dropped his response “Euphoria” on the final day of April. K. Dot wasn’t done as he quickly unleashed another diss track, “6:16 in LA,” on Friday (May 3).

Drake attempted to take control heading into the weekend. He threw abuse allegations at Kendrick on the song “Family Matters,” which also dropped on Friday. But Kendrick gave Drake no room to breathe, immediately responding with “Meet the Grahams” minutes later. The Pulitzer Prize winner kept his foot on Drake’s neck by dropping “Not Like Us” on Saturday (May 4).

The last two songs marked a clear escalation in the beef. Kendrick accused Drake of being a pedophile and hiding another child, among other allegations. Drake tried to defend himself by releasing “The Heart Part 6” on Sunday (May 5).