EXCLUSIVE: Drake’s Explosive Lawsuit Delayed As Wildfires Burn UMG’s Resources

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Drake’s defamation lawsuit against UMG over a Kendrick Lamar track is delayed as wildfires disrupt the record label’s legal response.

Drake’s legal battle with Universal Music Group (UMG) over a controversial diss track is being delayed after the wildfires in Los Angeles caused a delay in the record label’s defense.

UMG, the defendant in the high-profile lawsuit filed by the Canadian rap star, has requested a 34-day extension to respond to the claims, citing the impact of the natural disaster on its executives and legal team.

UMG’s lawyer, Nicholas P. Crowell, submitted a formal request to the court, explaining the urgent need for additional time.

“We request this extension…because the wildfires in Los Angeles have greatly impacted Defendant’s executive and legal teams. An extension from the Court would enable sufficient time to respond,” Crowell explained.

Drake’s lawsuit accuses UMG of defamation and harassment tied to Kendrick Lamar’s song “Not Like Us.”

The rapper alleges that UMG approved and promoted the track, which he claims falsely portrays him as a pedophile.

According to the filing, this led to real-world consequences, including violence at the artist’s Toronto home.

On May 7, 2024, a shooting on the rapper’s property injured a security guard, an attack Drake attributes to the incendiary lyrics.

Crowell also emphasized that it was UMG’s first extension request and noted the plaintiff’s consent to the delay.

While UMG denies Drake’s accusations, describing the lawsuit as an attempt to suppress artistic expression in Hip-Hop, Drake’s legal team has painted a picture of corporate irresponsibility.

The lawsuit claims that UMG prioritized “corporate greed over the safety and well-being of its artists,” a bold charge that has cast new light on the often-tense relationship between major record labels and their performers.

UMG is asking for a date of March 17 to prepare its official response to the claims, if the court approves of the extension.