Drake Made Birthday For 14-Year-Old With Brain Cancer Very Special

(AllHipHop News)
Drake made the 14th birthday of a young fan one to remember by sending him a video message while he was in the hospital.
Zelek Murray, also from Drake’s hometown of Toronto, Canada, was stunned when he received a special message from the “God’s Plan” star – who told him he’d been alerted to his story by Mustafa the Poet.
“We both thought it would be a great thing if I got to send you some love and some admiration and some respect. I can’t imagine how tough you have to be and Mustafa let me know that you’re a fan of mine. Well, I’m a fan of you,” Drake tells Zelek, who was diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer at the age of nine, in the video.
“I’m a fan of people with heart, and I can tell that you have a lot of heart. So I just wanna tell you, stay strong, I love you, and I appreciate you.”
Zelek’s mother Temeka Ishmael shared a video of her son receiving the message on Instagram.
“The birthday has touched him in ways I’ll never be able to put into words,” she smiled.