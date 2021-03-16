Drake Makes History By Debuting Three Songs In The Top 3 Of The Hot 100

(AllHipHop News)
Drizzy Drake once again etched his name in the music history books. This week, the Canadian recording artist became the first act to debut three songs at the #1, #2, and #3 positions on the Hot 100 chart.
“What’s Next” opened in the top spot. Drake now has eight Number Ones. That song was followed by “Wants and Needs” featuring Lil Baby at #2, and “Lemon Pepper Freestyle” featuring Rick Ross at #3.
Drake joins a list with The Beatles and Ariana Grande as the only acts to sit at #1, #2, and #3 at the same time. Plus, Drizzy extended his record of most total weeks at #1 on the Hot 100 for solo males (51). He only trails Mariah Carey (84), Rihanna (60), and The Beatles (59).
The commerical success of the Scary Hours 2 tracks also generated career-highs for the featured performers. “Wants and Needs” is Lil Baby’s highest-charting song and “Lemon Pepper Freestyle” is Rick Ross’s highest-charting song.
Another new single launched at #4 on the Hot 100 as well. “Leave the Door Open” by Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) is currently the fourth-most popular song in America. For the first time ever, four records debuted in the Top 4.