Drake, Migos, Lil Nas X & Doja Cat Earn PCA Nominations For Album Of 2021

Fans get to vote for the winners in 40 different categories.

Projects by several Hip Hop acts are competing for The Album Of 2021 at the 47th People’s Choice Awards. The NBC show will broadcast on December 7 from Santa Monica, and the official nominations were announced yesterday (October 27).

The Album of 2021 category includes Certified Lover Boy by Drake, Culture III by Migos, Happier Than Ever by Billie Eilish, Justice by Justin Bieber, Montero by Lil Nas X, Planet Her by Doja Cat, Sour by Olivia Rodrigo, and Star-Crossed by Kacey Musgraves.

Drake and Lil Nas X are also up for The Male Artist of 2021, along with Bad Bunny, Justin Bieber, Luke Combs, Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran, and The Weeknd. The Female Artist of 2021 will go to either Adele, Billie Eilish, Cardi B, Doja Cat, Halsey, Megan Thee Stallion, Olivia Rodrigo, or Saweetie.

Lil Nas X’s “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” Justin Bieber’s “Peaches” featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon, The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “Stay”, and Cardi B’s “Up,” are among the nominees for The Song of 2021.

Justin Bieber is the most nominated recording artist at this year’s People’s Choice Awards with 10 nominations. Lil Nas X picked up six nods. To see the full list of nominees in the Music, TV, Movies, and Pop Culture categories and to vote for the potential winners visit www.votepca.com.