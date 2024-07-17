Drake Mocked By Kendrick Lamar Fans As Flood Streams Through His Toronto Mansion 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Drake is getting mercilessly trolled by Kendrick Lamar fans after his Toronto mansion flooded amid record-breaking storms in the city.

On Tuesday evening (July 16) the OVO showed some of the damage on his Instagram Story. He posted a video of ankle-deep yellow-colored water rushing through a room in his home. “This better be Espresso Martini,” he wrote on the brief clip.

Toronto was lashed with four inches of rain on torrential rain, reportedly the heaviest on record since 1941. Citizens suffered major power outages, highways were shut down and cops closed off parts of the city due to flooding.

However, despite the hazardous conditions in Toronto, Drake was plagued with jokes that the flood was another chapter in his Kendrick Lamar battle.

“Kendrick Lamar not recycling so global warming floods Drake’s mansion… He might really be the GOAT,” one person wrote.

Kendrick Lamar not recycling so global warming floods Drake’s mansion…



He might really be the GOAT https://t.co/EOs7RCpNo2 — konny (@KonnyTalks) July 16, 2024

“Kendrick brought the biblical flood to Drake,” another person trolled.

Kendrick brought the biblical flood to Drake 😭😂😆 https://t.co/E97e2Y5Iwu — AyanaMonique (@AyanaMonique) July 16, 2024

“We know who sent the flood,” a third person joked alongside a photo of the Compton rapper.

We know who sent the flood pic.twitter.com/5ykdf4kdki — shan ⁷ ♡︎ (@whoshanstans) July 16, 2024

The flooded area appears to be a basement room that leads to a hall where Drake displays his sports jerseys. He opened up about the 50,000 sq ft mansion, in the high-end Bridle Path area of Toronto, during a 2020 interview with Architectural Digest.

He described his home, dubbed The Embassy, as “overwhelming high luxury … Because I was building it in my hometown, I wanted the structure to stand firm for 100 years. I wanted it to have a monumental scale and feel. It will be one of the things I leave behind, so it had to be timeless and strong.”