Drake & NBA YoungBoy Named Most Streamed Artists of 2022, Over 12 Billion Streams Combined 

Hip-Hop continues to show its dominance in the streaming charts, with Drake and NBA YoungBoy named the top streaming artists of 2022.

Drake is the most streamed artist of any genre in 2022, with NBA YoungBoy coming in at second place.

Hip-Hop is well represented in the rankings, according to HitsDailyDouble, making up over half of the top ten. Drake and NBA YoungBoy amassed over 12 billion streams alone and occupy the top two spots.

The 6 God surpassed other top-streaming acts, including Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny, and The Weeknd, to take the No.1 slot. He achieved over 6.7 billion streams, a whopping 1.3 billion more than NBA YoungBoy, who sits in second place.

The Last Slimeto hitmaker is the only other artist with over five billion streams at 5.4B.

The late Juice WRLD comes in at No.6, exceeding 3.5 billion streams, while Kanye West, Future, and Lil Durk are also in the top ten.

Positions 11-20 are also dominated by Hip-Hop acts. Eminem just missed out on the Top. 10, with Rod Wave, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Baby, Post Malone, J. Cole, Doja Cat, and Kodak Black occupying the Top. 20.

NBA YoungBoy recently revealed his plans to drop another project and intends to have released ten mixtapes by the end of the year. He’s currently at the halfway point with plans to release the sixth project this week. YoungBoy announced the imminent arrival of Ma’ I Got a Family via a community post on YouTube on Monday. The forthcoming project is set to include between 13 and 17 tracks and is expected to drop later this week.

NBA Youngboy seemly announcing something that’s coming THIS WEEK via YouTube, "Ma’ I Got A Family". pic.twitter.com/KFPpQxCc3V — Youngboy Access (@AccessYoungboy) October 16, 2022

While Drake is a few projects behind NBA YoungBoy, he surprised his fans earlier this year with the unexpected release of his dance project, Honestly, Nevermind. The album earned Drizzy his eleventh US number-one album and broke several streaming records for a dance album.