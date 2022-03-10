Drake Obtains Restraining Order Against Alleged Stalker Following Threats

A judge approved a temporary order to make Drake’s alleged stalker Mesha Collins stay at least 100 yards away from him and his home.

A judge granted Drake’s request to issue a restraining order against his alleged stalker.

According to court documents obtained by Radar Online, a judge approved a temporary restraining order to protect Drake from a woman named Mesha Collins. The OVO rapper’s alleged stalker must stay 100 yards away from him, his home and anywhere he works.

Drake first encountered Collins when she trespassed at his Los Angeles mansion in 2017. He didn’t press charges against her, yet she targeted him again years later.

The 29-year-old woman filed a $4 billion against the diamond-selling artist in 2021, accusing him of invasion of privacy. The lawsuit was dismissed, but Collins unsuccessfully tried to pursue it again earlier this year.

Drake said Collins sent him threatening emails as well. In one email, she allegedly told him to “put a bullet through your head.”

“Ms. Collins is a stalker,” Drake noted in his petition for the restraining order. “I have no relationship whatsoever with her. I am concerned that giving notice would prompt Ms. Collins to attempt to come to my home or harm me, as her behavior is escalating from merely suing me to wishing me dead.”

Drake will learn the full extent of his protection later this month. The court will decide if the restraining order becomes permanent at an upcoming hearing.