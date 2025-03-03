Drake Reaches Settlement With iHeartMedia Over “Not Like Us” Dispute 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Drake has reached a settlement with Texas-based iHeartMedia over the dispute concerning Kendrick Lamar’s diss track “Not Like Us.”

The settlement was announced on February 28, according to AP News.

In a court filing, Drake’s attorneys confirmed that the rapper and iHeartMedia had “reached an amicable resolution of the dispute,” but provided no additional details, per the outlet. “We are pleased that both parties have reached a mutually satisfactory settlement and have no further comment on the matter.”

Drake’s initial legal petition was filed in November 2024 in Bexar County, Texas. The petition alleged that iHeartMedia received illegal payments from Universal Music Group (UMG) to boost radio airplay for “Not Like Us.”

This settlement resolves one part of Drake’s legal battle over the Kendrick Lamar diss, but his dispute with UMG continues.

Drake’s allegations against UMG include “irregular and inappropriate business practices” to promote the song.

The Hip-Hop heavyweight first accused UMG of boosting the song’s success through artificial streaming methods, bots, and other actions, which he claims not only damaged his reputation but also jeopardized his safety after Kendrick Lamar labeled him a “certified pedophile.”

The petition also claims that UMG knew the song, its album art and music video falsely accused Drake of serious criminal acts.

However, Drake is scaling back parts of his lawsuit against Universal Music Group over Lamar’s diss. Court documents reveal that Drake has agreed to drop “key allegations,” though it remains unclear which ones, raising doubts about the strength of his case.

Meanwhile, UMG is pushing to delay an upcoming pretrial conference, arguing that Drake’s case may not even hold up in court.