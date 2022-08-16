Drake Reacts To Beating The Beatles Historic Chart Record 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Drake just surpassed another of The Beatles long-standing records after his latest effort scored him his 30th top-five hit.

Drake once boasted, “I got more slaps than The Beatles” on Meek Mill’s “Going Bad,” and now, he does.

The OVO honcho has toppled another of The Beatles long-held records after charting his 30th top-five single, surpassing The Beatles for the most top five hits in the Hot 100’s history.

Billboard announced the Canadian superstar broke the record with “Staying Alive,” his collaboration with DJ Khaled and Lil Baby. The song debuted at No. 5 on the Aug. 20-dated chart, taking Drake to 30 hits in the top five, overtaking The Beatles, who have 29. The British band held the record for 55 years, though their last new entry was in 1970.

.@djkhaled's "Staying Alive," featuring @Drake & @lilbaby4PF, debuts at No. 5 on this week's #Hot100.



It earns Drake his 30th career top 5 hit, passing @thebeatles for the most of all time. — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) August 15, 2022

While other artists might have been a little bit more excited to break the long-standing record, Drake took it in his stride. He shared a report of the announcement in his Instagram stories writing, “drinks tonight anybody?”

However, Drake is not easily overwhelmed, despite making history. Hours after the post inviting friends for drinks, he posted another photo. “Just another celebration” was the message written on the dessert plate. He also added a shrug emoji to emphasize just how normal record-breaking is for him.

Instagram Drake

This is not the first time Drake, who has a tattoo of himself standing in front of the four Beatles, broke one of their records. His 2018 album Scorpion set a record by posting seven simultaneous singles on Billboard’s Top 10. He overturned The Beatles record of five singles set in 1964. The project also broke streaming records, becoming the first album to achieve one billion streams in its first week.