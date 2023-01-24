Drake Says Erykah Badu Is His Eternal Spirit Animal

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

See what the legendary R&B singer had to say about Champagne Papi.

A lot of music fans were excited to see clips from Drake’s two-day concert event at New York City’s Apollo Theater over the weekend. Queen of Neo Soul Erykah Badu is one of those Drizzy supporters.

Yesterday, Badu posted an Instagram Story about the “Rich Flex” rapper. The singer/songwriter shared a link to a headline that read, “Drake’s Apollo Concert Proves He’s The Voice Of A Generation.”

Erykah Badu co-signed the article’s title by adding, “Cause he is @champagnepapi.” Drake got wind of the Texas native’s praise. He wrote on his own Instagram Story, “🥹🥰💘My eternal spirit animal has spoken.”

This was not the first time Erykah Badu expressed appreciation for Drake’s artistry. In 2015, she spoke about how the chart-topping performer inspired her But You Caint Use My Phone mixtape.

But You Caint Use My Phone included Badu’s self-produced cover of “Hotline Bling” by Drake. The “Cel U Lar Device” song was part of the 11-track project which centered around a telephone theme.

Erykah Badu first rose to prominence in 1997 with her now-classic album Baduizm. Her discography also includes 2000’s Mama’s Gun, 2003’s Worldwide Underground, 2008’s New Amerykah Part One, and 2010’s New Amerykah Part Two.

Drake’s SiriusXM shows inside the iconic Apollo Theater featured guest performances from 21 Savage, Dipset, and Lil Uzi Vert. In addition, Drake teased a possible summer 2023 tour with his Her Loss album collaborator 21 Savage.