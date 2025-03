Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Drake scored a staggering $40 million gambling jackpot at Dave and Buster’s in January 2024 and spilled the details in a new video ad for the online casino Stake released Thursday night (March 20).

The Hip-Hop superstar recounted the surreal evening, recalling how an unknown woman became his lucky charm at the roulette wheel.

“The biggest win I ever had. I was in Dave and Busters,” Drake explained. “I was getting this random girl to call roulette numbers. For me, I hit like eight out of 10 numbers, and I think by the end of the night, we had won. Like, 38 million? 40 million? Yeah, $40 million. It’s crazy, the craziest night ever gambling for sure, January, January of 2024.”

Drake’s Biggest Gambling Wins & Losses

Drake is no stranger to high-stakes wagers. The Toronto-born rapper has previously made headlines for his extravagant wins and equally spectacular losses.

Among his notable triumphs, Drake pocketed $17.9 million from a single roulette spin in May 2022 and raked in over $24.9 million playing roulette alongside rapper French Montana two months later.

He also cashed in $3.2 million betting on UFC London fights in July 2022 and won $2.7 million backing UFC fighter Israel Adesanya in April 2023.

But the “Hotline Bling” hitmaker has also seen his share of costly defeats. Drake reportedly lost nearly $25 million in a casino session with French Montana. He also dropped $2 million betting on Adesanya at UFC 281 and another $1.6 million when Adesanya faced Alex Pereira in November 2022. Other notable losses include $1 million on the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final and $700,000 on NBA and NHL wagers in a single season.

In the Stake video, Drake also shared his admiration for NBA legend Michael Jordan’s gambling prowess, dubbing him the ultimate betting champ.

“The real-life gambling G.O.A.T. to me, controversial take, but probably Michael Jordan, to be honest,” Drake said.

Drake recalled beating Jordan at ping pong at an All-Star Weekend in Toronto.

“He kept just betting bands,” Drake recounted. “10 bands, 20 bands, like, just kept betting because he just couldn’t stomach the loss.”