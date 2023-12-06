Drake Recruits Son Adonis, Kehlani, Young Nudy & More For NOCTA X Nike Campaign

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The “Love You Forever” campaign features a new Nike Air Force One design.

Drake has recruited his son, Adonis, along with Kehlani and Young Nudy and their daughters for his new NOCTA X Nike campaign.

On Sunday (December 3), the official Twitter page for NOCTA shared images of the “Love You Forever” campaign promoting the new Nike Air Force One (AF1) silhouette that Drake designed. The Polaroid-style images feature intimate photos of Drake and Adonis getting their hair braided, along with Kehlani and her daughter Adeya and Young Nudy and his daughter posing for mini family flicks.

Family Over Everything.

Love You Forever AF1



Available on https://t.co/EjonuPBDVX and SNKRS pic.twitter.com/yLSimpWXaJ — NOCTA (@OfficialNocta) December 3, 2023

Details of the AF1 design include premium leather uppers, a redesigned perforated toe cap and meticulous North Stars motif embroidery accents stamped on the left heel. The sneaker also includes plastic alphabet and number beads and a molded outsole that’s highlighted by miniature hearts

In addition to the Love You Forever AF1’s, priced at $160, multiple new items are also available on the NOCTA website, including a new crimson colorway of the Glide sneaker ($160), a tech trench coat ($175) and $100 NOCTA-branded basketball—among other apparel items.

Get a closer look at the full collection on the official website here.