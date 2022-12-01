Drake Reveals Tupac Is His Most Listened To Artist of 2022 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Drake is a big Tupac fan and spent more time listening to him in 2022 than any other artist, according to Drizzy’s Spotify Wrapped.

It’s the time of year when everybody shares their end-of-year wrap-ups courtesy of streaming platforms, and Drake is no different.

Social media timelines are full of music lovers sharing their 2022 recaps and posting various stats about their listening preferences over the year. The Hip-Hop megastar also took to his Instagram Story to share the artist he’s most enjoyed this year.

According to Spotify Wrapped, Tupac is Drake’s top artist of 2022. Not only did Drizzy spend 246 minutes listening to ‘Pac, but he also ranks among the top seven percent of Tupac fans on the streaming platform.

While Drake is a big Tupac fan, he once had to clarify a lyric from 2009’s “Fear,” after confessing he wasn’t saddened by the legendary rapper’s death. However, The Toronto native claimed he wasn’t dissing ‘Pac. Instead, he was professing his lack of influence on him as a child.

“I never cried when ‘Pac died,” he says in the song. “But I probably will when Hov does.”

“A lot of people also sort of don’t understand the meaning of that line,” he said in an interview. “It’s not necessarily that I don’t love West Coast Hip-Hop or that I don’t love ‘Pac now that I’m 22, but that line was just said to show how new I am to Hip-Hop. I was 9 when that [Tupac’s death] happened, so it didn’t really affect me.”

Drake Wants To Be More Like Tupac

Nonetheless, Drake paid tribute to Tupac, saying he wished he was more like him.

“If there was anybody that I wish I could be a little more like, it’d probably be ‘Pac,” Drizzy told TheBoombox. “I think more than anything, aside from his music, which was absolutely incredible, I think he just drove people with who he was, the way he carried himself. He was somebody who was a free spirit and he did not care, he just did what he felt. I wish I could have a little more ‘Pac to my persona. I’m working on it.”