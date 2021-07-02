Drake Wants To Save The Earth Through Partnership With Aspiration

Drake is doing his part to keep the earth healthy through a new partnership with a Los Angeles based company called Aspiration!

Rapper Drake has linked up with the Los Angeles-based financial services startup Aspiration to help “reduce and offset his carbon footprint.”

The company is said to be the world leader in “Sustainability as a Service” with their banking products.

Through the partnership, Aspiration will analyze Champagne Papi’s travel itinerary and schedule to “calculate his carbon footprint and use its reforestation program to offset the estimated climate impact.”

Drake said that he believes that this is an exciting partnership for him because the brand “found an easy way to offer everyone the ability to reduce their carbon footprint. Aspiration’s innovative approach to combating climate change is really inspiring and I hope together we can help to motivate and create awareness.”

One of the offerings that Aspiration offers is an ecosystem of Clean Money products that automatically plants trees whenever the subscriber makes a purchase.

What makes Drake’s involvement so interesting is that he will be a part of their “Aspiration Sustainable Impact Services,” a process that uses technology to assist companies to shift their corporate carbon footprint.

Co-Founder and Board Member of Aspiration Joe Sanberg said, “Drake isn’t just ahead of the curve — he defines the curve. He is showing that people who live larger than life can live that life responsibly. Even more importantly, he will be leading by example as he shows his fans how spending and saving with Aspiration can easily eliminate their carbon footprint.”

Drake’s manager Future The Prince agrees that his artist is before his time, saying that he is a “visionary with big ideas.”

“I was incredibly fortunate to find him a partner to not only help him realize his personal goals but to inspire others along the way,” Future shared. “Drake, Dreamcrew, and I are all super excited about what Aspiration is doing and the possibilities and the road ahead.”

Drake, who flies in a private Boeing 767 dubbed “Air Drake,” is not the first to participate in this green tech space.

Over the last year, through this program 15 million trees have been planted — paid for by Aspiration. Their goal is to plant 100 million trees in ten years.