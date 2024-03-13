Drake Seeks Removal From Astroworld Lawsuit Citing Zero Involvement In Planning  

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Drake wants out of the sprawling Astroworld litigation, with his lawyers arguing he was merely a performer at the deadly event.

Drake wants his name removed from the multiple lawsuits stemming from the Astroworld tragedy in 2021.

His legal team filed a motion on Friday (March 8) arguing that while the Toronto megastar performed at the festival, he had no say in planning or running the event, per Billboard.

“Mr. Graham did not receive any security briefings, was not informed of any crowd control issues, injuries or deaths in the crowd, or any stop show orders at any time either before or during his 14-minute performance,” the motion reads.

In addition, Drake’s attorneys state that festival organizers “confirmed under oath that Mr. Graham was not involved in any planning.” They also note that despite “hundreds of hours” of depositions and “hundreds of thousands of pages of documents” in the case, no evidence points to Drake being liable.

Last November, Drake was reportedly deposed for several hours over the disaster, which claimed 10 lives and resulted in hundreds more injured. However, his deposition is reportedly subject to a “rigid publicity order,” and the contents are confidential.

Drake addressed the tragic turn of events shortly after the incident, writing, “My heart is broken for the families and friends of those who lost their lives and for anyone who is suffering. I will continue to pray for all of them, and will be of service in any way I can, May God be with you all.”

Hundreds of lawsuits have been filed in the case, with the victims seeking billions in damages. While Drake is named in the Astroworld litigation, the suits primarily target Travis Scott, Live Nation and its subsidiary Scoremore and Apple, which livestreamed the event.