Drake & Smack To Put On First-Ever $1 Million Battle

Drake made the major announcement live on stage at the ‘Til Death Do Us Part event in collaboration with Smack/URL.

The biggest battle rap event of the year is underway and Drake just dropped a major announcement. The OVO boss and the URL are joining forces once again to put on the first-ever million-dollar battle!

Last night (Friday Oct. 30) the URL gave us two surprise battles hosted at Chris Brown’s mansion and continued dropping bombshells tonight with the news of a $1 million dollar battle.

Drake made the announcement live on stage while hosting the ‘Til Death Do Us Part event. Revealing his plans he told the audience, “Eventually with Caffeine with URL with myself, I want to get to the point that we can do the first-ever million-dollar battle.” According to Drake, the plans are already in the works, he added, “We’re working on it.”

A long-time battle rap supporter, Drake understands the work these artists put in to bring such high-level emceeing to the stage and took time to give them their flowers. “All these people, they deserve it. This s### takes a high level of thinking. I have a lot of respect for everybody here,” he said.

The 6 God continued, honoring Smack for his contribution and the work he puts in to push the culture forward. “Shout out to Caffeine and shout out to you for years and years and years of entertainment. We got to give it up to you.”

Drake went on to explain that he’s inspired to see the highest level of battle rappers put their skills to the test and pointed out that they couldn’t put everyone on the card that deserved a spot. However, there will be plenty of opportunities for the talent on the URL roster to get on a future Drake/URL card as he revealed ”That’s why we’ve got a lot more events in store.”

The superstar rapper didn’t want to be up on the stage with the stars, he wanted to celebrate with the fans in the crowd. “I want to come in the crowd, get f##### up with y’all. It’s my birthday!”

Drake shook the building himself with the announcement that he was sending his drivers out to get some bottles for the supporters in the building and would be passing them out to the crowd.

Drake explained exactly why he is so passionate about the culture and working with the URL “I’m big smack, I’m big URL for life.”