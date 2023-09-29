Drake Spotted In Atlanta Strip Club With Tupperware Bin Filled With $250K

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The rapper’s team did not confirm how much money he had.

Drake was at the Onyx Gentleman’s Club in Atlanta on Tuesday (September 26) apparently spending beaucoup bucks. According to an Instagram post, the OVO rapper came to the spot with a plastic bin filled with $250,000 to spend on the strippers. Neither Drake nor the club has confirmed the number, according to the New York Post.

The caption on the video read: “LAST NIGHT WAS A BLUR,” a reference to the chart-topper’s sold-out It’s All A Blur Tour with 21 Savage that ends on October 7. The tour stopped in Atlanta on Monday (September 25) and Tuesday (September 26) at the State Farm Arena.

As one of rap’s most eligible bachelors, Drake is often photographed at strip clubs surrounded by a bevy of women. In 2013, he brought a cardboard box full of $50,000 in dollar bills to the Cameo Nightclub in Charlotte. Then in 2021, he and his “Sicko Mode” collaborator Travis Scott infamously hit a strip club in Houston, just a day after multiple fans were trampled to death at the Astroworld Festival. Here allegedly threw nearly $1 million on the floor.