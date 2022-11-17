Drake Ties Jay-Z For Most No. 1s On The Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Drake and Jay-Z are arguably the two greatest Hip Hop stars of their respective generations. Both rappers racked up album sales, industry awards, and critical praise as they etched their names in music history.

This week, Drake earned another No 1. on the Billboard 200 chart when Her Loss debuted atop the tally with 404,000 units. That joint effort with 21 Savage also leads the latest Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums rankings.

Drake now has 14 career Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart-toppers. The 36-year-old recording artist pulled into a tie with Jay-Z for the most all-time Number Ones on that specific weekly tally.

In addition, Drake draws closer to Jay-Z’s record for the most No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 chart for a solo artist. Jay currently has 14 projects that have led the Billboard 200. Drake is right behind him with 12 projects.

Her Loss became 21 Savage’s third No. 1 album. 2019’s I Am > I Was was the Slaughter Gang captain’s first Billboard 200 topper. Savage has three Number Ones on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart as well.

As Drake continues to match some of Jay-Z’s chart records, Beyoncé recently cemented her name in the Grammys record book next to her husband. Both Beyoncé and Jay-Z now have 88 career Grammy nominations, the most for any act in history.

Drake presently has 47 career Grammy nominations with 4 wins in his career. Jay-Z has 24 Grammy victories. He is tied with Kanye West for the most Grammy wins by a Hip Hop artist. Beyoncé has 28 Grammys, the second-most of all time and the most for a female act.