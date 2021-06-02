Drake To Appear Live At NOME XI Battle Rap Event For ‘Ultimate Madness 3’ Finals

Aubrey Drake Graham is a longtime fan of the battle rap scene. The Toronto-raised music superstar has been on stage at Ultimate Rap League events in the past.

Last year, Drake became an official partner with URL when he and the world’s leading battle rap organization joined forces to launch a new channel on the Caffeine.tv streaming platform. That alliance has led to numerous live events.

URL’s NOME XI is scheduled to stream live on Saturday, June 12 and Sunday, June 13 via Caffeine. Drake will be present to reward the $100,000 prize to the winner of the Ultimate Madness 3 competition.

Both male and female battler rappers have competed in Ultimate Madness 3 since it started in April 2021. A Geechi Gotti versus Rum Nitty finals is set for NOME XI.

The showcase will also display Tay Roc versus Chilla Jones, Ave versus Jey The Nitewing, DNA versus B Dot, T-Top versus Swamp, Danny Meyers versus Real Sikh, Mike P versus Lu Castro, and T-Rex versus Eazy Da Block Captain.

Cleveland-bred spitter Fonz reigned supreme during the first-ever Ultimate Madness tournament series by beating Jey The Nitewing at NOME X. Fonz will face off against JC at NOME XI. Holmzie Da God was crowned the champion of Ultimate Madness 2 after defeating Bill Collector.

“Last year, we changed the game and introduced a brand new crop of emcees to the world,” said URL co-owner Troy “Smack White” Mitchell. The Ultimate Madness 3 bracket included Cortez, O’fficial, Riggz, Jerry Wess, Swamp, Jakkboy Maine, T-Top, Serious Jones, Drugz, Yoshi G, Prep, Swave Sevah, Nu Jerzey Twerk, and Casey Jay.

While battle rappers were unable to perform in front of full crowds in 2020, URL managed to draw 8.7 million views on Caffeine during the COVID-19 pandemic. Drake stated, “I remember how difficult it was to stream battles, so to have made it easy enough that millions are watching and the fan base keeps growing is amazing.”

Ultimate Rap League Presents NOME XI begins on Saturday, June 12 at 12 pm PT/3 pm ET live on Caffeine. Surprises from URL and Drake have been teased for the event.