Drake Dons Bullet Hole-Ridden Hoodie On Tour Opening Night: “Still Alive” 

Drake launched his Anita Max Win Tour with a bold statement, sporting a black hoodie ridden with fake bullet holes while smoke dramatically billowed from his back—seemingly addressing his survival after the Kendrick Lamar battle.

The OVO founder launched his tour of Australia and New Zealand at Perth’s RAC Arena on Tuesday (February 4).

He made a spectacular entrance to the concert, emerging into the packed venue through a haze of smoke and flashing lights.

Adding to the drama, Drake’s Take Care cut “Over My Dead Body,” blasted from the speakers as he descended.

Drake walking up to the stage for his first night of tour in Perth 🐐 pic.twitter.com/PRQ4P8tUOT — ALMIGHTEE. (@realalmightee) February 4, 2025

Drake’s concert comes hot on the heels of Kendrick Lamar’s Grammys sweep on Sunday night. “Not Like Us” scooped five awards, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year—leaving many fans to speculate that it’s the final blow to Drake’s reign, with some even claiming there’s no bouncing back.

Drake appeared to address the chatter and the Kendrick Lamar feud before closing his Perth show.

“My name is Drake; I started doing music in 2008,” he told the crowd. “I come all the way from Toronto, Canada. The year is now 2025, and no matter what, Drizzy Drake is very much still alive.”

“My name is Drake, I started in 2008, I came all the way from Toronto Canada. Now it’s 2025, and Drizzy Drake is very much still alive.” 👀



— Drake closing statement at his show in Perth pic.twitter.com/TRDcVEqgNY — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) February 4, 2025

He also took to Instagram after the show, sharing a few cryptic lines that seemed to hint at his reaction to the fallout from the battle.

“They thought einstein was lying & shakespeare was barely rhyming & edison wasn’t lit despite what he was designing,” he wrote. “So how can I give af what they say about my stars aligning.”