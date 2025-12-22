Drake Trashes Spotify In Middle Of Dueling Bot War Lawsuits

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Drake called Spotify “Botify” during a live stream, creating irony as he faces the same bot allegations in a class-action lawsuit.

Drake took a pointed jab at Spotify during a recent live stream with Bendadonn, calling the platform “Botify” while previewing his upcoming ICEMAN project.

The comment creates layers of irony, given the swirling bot allegations surrounding multiple parties in Hip-Hop’s streaming wars.

“I can play it on Botify real quick, I mean Sp…” Drake said during the stream, catching himself mid-sentence but making his point clear.

The dig comes as Drake continues his legal battle against Universal Music Group, where he accused the label of using bots and artificial streaming manipulation to boost Kendrick Lamar’s diss track “Not Like Us.”

Drake’s lawsuit against UMG claimed the company “launched a campaign to manipulate and saturate the streaming services and airwaves” to artificially inflate Kendrick’s track.

He alleged UMG used bots, payola schemes and other deceptive practices to push “Not Like Us” to over 900 million streams, making it the most-streamed diss track in Spotify history.

But the bot allegations create a twisted irony.

Just months after Drake’s legal action, rapper RBX filed a class-action lawsuit against Spotify, alleging the platform ignored “billions of fraudulent streams” that allegedly inflated Drake’s numbers. The lawsuit alleges that Drake benefited from bot accounts that used VPN technology to obscure their locations and artificially inflate his streaming counts.

RBX’s legal team claims the fraudulent Drake streams cost other artists hundreds of millions in lost revenue. The lawsuit points explicitly to “abnormal VPN usage” that masked the locations of bot accounts streaming Drake’s catalog.

This puts Drake in an unusual position: accusing others of bot manipulation while simultaneously being accused of benefiting from the same practice. But Drake’s “Botify” comment suggests he still harbors resentment toward the platform, even as he needs its algorithmic support for ICEMAN‘s upcoming release.

Drake’s relationship with Spotify remains complicated but profitable.

Despite the legal drama and bot allegations, he dominated the platform in 2025, with over 17.6 billion streams. The numbers represent his biggest streaming year ever on Spotify, pushing his total platform streams past 125 billion, making him the first artist to reach that milestone.

His 2025 streaming success came even as the Kendrick Lamar beef dominated headlines and “Not Like Us” became a cultural phenomenon.