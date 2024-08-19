Drake Trolls Chingy With Sneaky Back-Handed Compliment  

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Drake randomly popped up on Instagram Sunday night with a few words for Chingy over his 2003 hit song “One Call Away.”

Drake had some thoughts about Chingy’s 2003 hit “One Call Away” that he just had to share with his followers.

Late on Sunday night (August 18), the OVO honcho shared a confusing post on his Instagram Story. He quoted a section of the track alongside his musings about the lyrics:

“The next day I’m with the fellas at the case playin’ ball,” Chingy raped on the track. “Here she come with her friends they posted up on the wall/ Now I’m showin’ off, tryin’ to dunk, tryin’ to dribble/Break fast threw the middle just to see her smile and giggle.”

The line about playing ball in front of attractive women hit home for Drake.

“Nah chingy I felt this,” he wrote alongside the lyrics. “Like why do I play ball better when the tings aren’t watching,” He added, “You really struck a chord with this one goated lyric.”

Drake doubled back a few minutes later with another takeaway from the decades-old hit. This time, Drake took a shot at Chingy, clowning him for showing off in front of a girl despite being no good at basketball. However, it wasn’t all shade, as he did concede that the St. Louis native can pen a good bar.

“Also the fact you said tryna dribble like off that bar we know you were ass at ball,” he added. “But your ting showed up and you started doing too much like this real af you are a guy for that bar.”

It’s unclear what motivated Drake to share his take on Chingy’s lyrics. The “Right Thurr” hitmaker recently made a comeback. He shared his take on the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, warning that things could get violent.