EXCLUSIVE: Drake Accused Of Trying To “Chill” Art Of Dissing With “Not Like Us” Lawsuit

Drake is being accused of trying to muzzle Hip-Hop’s long-standing tradition of lyrical combat in an attempt to undermine the First Amendment with his lawsuit against Kendrick Lamar.

The rapper faces renewed legal resistance from Universal Music Group over his lawsuit targeting Lamar’s chart-topping diss track “Not Like Us.”

The legal battle stems from a heated two-month lyrical exchange in 2024 between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, which saw the two rap heavyweights trade nine diss tracks.

Drake’s lawsuit initially centered on the lyric in “Not Like Us” that he claims defamed him by calling him a “certified pedophile.”

But after UMG filed a motion to dismiss, Drake filed an amended complaint and shifted his focus to Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl performance, even though the lyric in question was omitted from the show.

UMG is now asking a judge to toss the case entirely, calling the claims baseless and constitutionally dangerous.

“Assessed in context, as it must be, ‘Not Like Us’ conveys nonactionable opinion and rhetorical hyperbole,” UMG attorney Rollin A. Ransom explained. “Indeed, diss tracks are a popular and celebrated art form centered around outrageous insults and they would be chilled if Drake’s suit were permitted to proceed.”

Ransom didn’t hold back from pointing out what he saw as hypocrisy in Drake’s position.

“Drake, who had no concerns using UMG’s platform to publish slurs about Lamar during their rap feud, now claims ‘Not Like Us’ is defamatory. These allegations—directly aimed at chilling legitimate artistic expression safeguarded by the First Amendment—are meritless,” he said.

UMG argues that any defamation claims fall flat because the statements in the song are not factual assertions but rather exaggerated opinions typical of rap battles.

The label also took aim at Drake’s own lyrical content, noting that he used UMG’s platform to release diss tracks accusing Kendrick Lamar of domestic abuse and questioning the paternity of his child.

UMG says this undermines Drake’s credibility in claiming to be a victim of defamation. The label’s filing frames the lawsuit as less about legal harm and more about Drake’s bruised ego.

The label said the rapper is trying to “salve his wounds” after losing a public rap feud and is now targeting the commercial success of “Not Like Us,” which became the best-selling rap song of 2024

UMG is asking the court to dismiss Drake’s amended complaint with prejudice, which would prevent him from refiling the case.

