Drake Vs. Kendrick Lamar Gets Messier With Halftime Show Offer Claims

Conflicting info about Drake turning down Super Bowl halftime show offers emerged after Kendrick Lamar was booked by the NFL and Roc Nation.

Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show booking became a source of contention in his much-discussed beef with Drake. Podcaster Jamil “Mal” Clay, an avid Drake supporter, said the OVO star turned down multiple offers to headline past Super Bowl halftime shows. Conflicting reports raised more questions about the validity of Mal’s claims.

One source claimed Mal was partially correct but exaggerating. Drake supposedly rejected offers to headline the Super Bowl halftime show in 2020 and 2021.

A Bloomberg newsletter painted a much different picture. NFL sources told a Bloomberg sports business reporter the league never offered the halftime show gig to Drake.

“It’s a blatant lie,” one source told Bloomberg.

Drake’s name was dragged into the Super Bowl conversation due to his beef with Lamar and longstanding ties to Lil Wayne. Many fans were upset Lil Wayne wasn’t booked for Super Bowl LIX, which will be held in his hometown of New Orleans.

Lil Wayne admitted he was heartbroken after not receiving an offer to headline the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show. He told fans it “broke” him.

“I blame myself for not being mentally prepared for a letdown and for just automatically, mentally, putting myself in that position,” he said. “Like somebody told me that was my position. But I thought there was nothing better than that. That stage and that platform in my city. So that hurt. It hurt a whole lot.”

Lil Wayne thanked his fans for their outrage. He noted how their support helped him cope with the reality of the situation.

“Y’all are f###### amazing,” he said. “It made me feel like s### not getting this opportunity. But when I felt like s###, you guys reminded me that I ain’t s### without y’all. And that’s an amazing reality.”

Super Bowl LIX is scheduled to take place on February 9, 2025. Lil Wayne will host Lil WeezyAna Fest in New Orleans on November 2.