Drake Walks Out With Bow Wow At Atlanta It’s All A Blur Tour Stop 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Drake is showing love to Atlanta representative Bow Wow, bringing the rapper and actor out with him on his second show in the city.

Drake is giving Bow Wow his flowers, bringing the “Let Me Hold You” hitmaker out with him on his walk out for the second night of his It’s All A Blur tour stops in the city.

Bow Wow joined forces with the OVO founder at the State Farm Arena Tuesday night. The crowd cheered as Drake came out, followed by Bow Wow as he made his way to the stage.

Drake walking out tonight with Bow Wow in Atlanta. #IAABTour pic.twitter.com/QK2w4oJXUT — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) September 27, 2023

Drake Credits Bow Wow With Paving The Way

Drake has frequently shown love to Bow Wow for paving the way. “When you were younger, you wanted to be as big as Bow Wow was,” he told Nardwuar in 2016. “All the girls wanted Bow Wow.’

The “Rich Flex” hitmaker also paid tribute to Bow Wow when celebrating a historic Billboard Hot 100 treble back in 2021. He took to Instagram with a video of him and the Fast and the Furious star toasting his win.

“I didn’t know how else to bring in 1, 2, 3. I had to link with Wizzle,” he said. “Everybody wants to have drinks and everybody wants to celebrate and turn up, I just had to see Wizzle. I had to see Wizzle in person.”

Drake credited Bow Wow for opening doors for him while quoting lyrics from his 2001 hit “Thank You.” “If it wasn’t for you, there wouldn’t be no me,” Drake declared. “That’s why I’ma rock with y’all forever more. I appreciate y’all.”

A day before walking out with Drake, Bow Wow took to Instagram to call out an unnamed detractor he claimed has always been jealous of him.

“Ayo bro u a clown!” he penned on Monday (September 25). “Don’t come to my city and DM my DJ asking him what’s crackn in the city! You hit me! Now I know where we stand. You always been jealous of me.”