Drake Wins $1M After Betting On Golden State To Win WCF ‘Chip

Drake took down a $1 million payday after The Golden State Warriors defeated The Dallas Mavericks to move on to the NBA Finals! Read more!

Thanks to the Golden State Warriors, gambler Drake has won big in a sports bet after a couple of bad calls.

Stephen Curry led the team to a win over the Mavericks in the NBA’s Western Conference Finals, helping the chart-topper cash out $1 million.

At the top of the playoff season, on April 15th, Drake bet $200,000 on the Warriors to win the West through the Stake app. With this win, the “God’s Plan” rapper earned five times that amount in money.

This will be the Golden State Warriors’ 6th time going to the NBA Finals in 8 years. However, it is the league’s first time awarding a player (Steph Curry, of course) the Magic Johnson Western Conference Finals MVP trophy.

Drake just bet $200K on the Warriors to win the west 😬 pic.twitter.com/aVC8jwjgKU — Guru (@DrGuru_) April 15, 2022

As reported by AllHipHop.com, Drake has a partnership with the betting app Stake to wager on various sporting events, ranging from basketball and football to MMA fights.

Big win aside, the world knows Drake loves all things basketball and Canada-related. So, it wasn’t a surprise to anyone that he was super hyped for J. Cole’s Canadian Elite Basketball debut.

From the comforts of his home as he flip-flopped from the Golden State and Maverick game, he caught a glimpse of his fellow rapper’s debut for the Elite Basketball League in Canada.

The North Carolina rapper played for the Scarborough Shooting Stars last night, although the team lost 89-80 to the Guelph Nighthawks. J. Cole finished with 3 points, 1 assist, and 1 rebound.

“Cole did a great job, and he played his heart out, and I think what he brings is also excitement, and he brings a certain fan base that we want to continue to see the game. I think all those things are great things for everybody,” said Scarborough head coach Chris Exilus.

He wrote on IG, “It’s real @scarboroughshootingstars my brother just checked in.”