Drake Wins Big After Argentina Beats France In 2022 FIFA World Cup—Is The Curse Over?

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

According to an Instagram post from the OVO Sound boss, he placed a $1 million bet on the Lionel Messi-led team and was looking at a $1.75 million payout.

Drake is presumably jumping for joy after Argentina beat France in a 3-3 shootout victory at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. According to an Instagram post from the OVO Sound boss, he placed a $1 million bet on the Lionel Messi-led team and was looking at a $1.75 million payout.

The outcome dispels the notion of the “Drake Curse.” Under this phenomenon, any team or individual that receives support from Drake ends up either losing the game or playing decisively bad—but not today.

While the World Cup win was certainly hard-won—the game went into both overtime and a shootout to determine the victor—Argentina can finally breath a sigh of relief. They’ll also be happy to learn Drake didn’t jinx them as he has other teams in the past. More recently, Drake put a $649,000 bet on Barcelona to win the El Clasico against perennial rivals Real Madrid. But Drake lost the bet after defending La Liga champions managed to beat Catalunya 3-1.

Messi and the rest of his teammates are currently celebrating at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar. Messi, in particular, has all the more reason to smile. As he told Sebastián Vignolo from In First Person, “This will be my last World Cup for sure. The decision has been made.” Argentine fans across the globe were hoping Messi could cement his legacy as one of the greatest to have ever played the sport—and he did.