Nearly two months after his death, family, friends, and fans had an opportunity to say their final farewells to California rapper Drakeo the Ruler. On Tuesday, February 15th, a homegoing service took place at the Greater Emmanuel Temple Church in Lynwood. His bereaved mother and brother mourned the loss of their loved one while fielding […]

Nearly two months after his death, family, friends, and fans had an opportunity to say their final farewells to California rapper Drakeo the Ruler.

On Tuesday, February 15th, a homegoing service took place at the Greater Emmanuel Temple Church in Lynwood.

His bereaved mother and brother mourned the loss of their loved one while fielding interviews from the press.

According to the rapper’s mother, Darrylene Corniel, the reality of Drakeo being gone is starting to register with her.

“It really hit me last night. Reality is setting in,” Corniel told Rolling Stone. “This is my baby. My son had class, and I wanted him to go out with class.”

The church was outfitted in life-size photos of Drakeo the Ruler, whose real name is Darell Cardwell. Inside the church’s chapel, his brother Ralfy the Plug sat in the front row.

Drakeo’s brother, who has been demonstrative about keeping his sibling’s name alive, is said to have been with the rapper when he was fatally stabbed backstage during the Once Upon a Time in L.A. music festival at the Banc of California Stadium.

As reported by AllHipHop.com, the rapper was stabbed backstage while traveling amidst a small group of people when a larger mob flooded into the area. According to his mom, she believes this group was another rapper Y.G. and his entourage.

Darrylene Corniel said: “They said there were, like, 40 to 60 people. They started trying to jump them.” Her other son, Ralfy, tried to jump in, but, she said, “when he turned around, he could see his brother with blood gushing out of him.”

Drakeo’s family has filed a $60 million lawsuit against Live Nation, The Los Angeles Football Club, which owns the concert venue, and others.

The “Go Crazy” rapper’s 5-year-old son, Caiden Caldwell, and his child’s mother, Tianna Purtue, are also suing.