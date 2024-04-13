Drake’s Alleged Kendrick Lamar Diss Begs The Question: Real Or AI-Generated?

It also included digs at The Weeknd, Rick Ross and Future, among others.

The ongoing war of words between Drake and Kendrick Lamar allegedly continued on Saturday (April 13), when the OVO Sound boss appeared to drop a K. Dot diss titled “Drop and Give Me 50.” It also included digs at The Weeknd, Rick Ross and Future, among others. But the scathing track has raised several red flags, with many arguing it was generated by A.I.—not Drake.

“Pipsqueak, pipe down,” Drake (or AI Drake) raps, “You ain’t in no big three/Travis [Scott] got you wiped down, [21] Savage got you wiped down.” The lyric is a direct response to Kendrick Lamar’s barbs on the Future x Metro Boomin track “Like That,” which arrived on their joint album We Don’t Trust You earlier this month.

Lamar raps: “F### sneak dissin’, first-person shooter, I hope they came with three switches/I crash out like, “F### rap,” diss Melle Mel if I had to/Got 2TEEZ with me, I’m snatchin’ chains and burnin’ tattoos, it’s up/Lost too many soldiers not to play it safe/If he walk around with that stick, it ain’t André 3K/Think I won’t drop the location? I still got PTSD/M######### the big three, n####, it’s just big me.”

As for the Drake track, the rest of the song attacks Lamar’s smaller stature, including his shoe size; mentions his fiancée by name and suggests his pop collaborations have made him wack: “Maroon 5 need a version, better make it witty/Then we need a verse for the Swifties.”

So far, J. Cole is the only “Big Three” to legitimately respond to Kendrick Lamar’s verbal assault. Last Friday (April 6), he dropped a surprise project called Might Delete Later. The twelfth and final track, “7 Minute Drill,” found the Dreamville founder taking a swipe at Lamar’s catalog.

“I came up in the Ville, so I’m good when it’s tension,” he rapped. “He still doin’ shows, but fell off like The Simpsons/Your first s### was classic, your last s### was tragic/Your second s### put n##### to sleep, but they gassed it/Your third s### was massive and that was your prime/I was trailin’ right behind and I just now hit mine/Now I’m front of the line with a comfortable lead.”

Just days later, Cole ended up apologizing for the lyrics, telling the Dreamville Festival crowd it was “the lamest, goofiest s###,” sparking yet another debate online. As of publishing time, Drake has yet to claim “Drop and Give Me 50” or do any promoting. Still, the debate is in full swing on Twitter (X).

After all, this isn’t the first time A.I. has been responsible for a Drake track. In April 2023, an A.I.-generated track called “Heart on My Sleeve” stirred up controversy after The Recording Academy CEO appeared to suggest it could be in the running for a Grammy in an interview with the New York Times. He later clarified his statement, saying it was, in fact, not eligible.