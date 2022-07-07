Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Drake says no one can “chat” with him after multi-billionaire shouts him out.

One thing that Canadian rapper Drake and American businessman and founder of Amazon Jeff Bezos have in common is mutual admiration for hard work and the success it yields.

On Wednesday, July 6th, the chart-topper posted two pictures on his social media with the caption, “start somewhere.”

One of the photos was of Drake when he was younger, standing in front of the apartment where he used to live in Toronto. The apartment has sentimental value and professional historicity.

The 15 Fort York apartment, which is mentioned in his song “Know Yourself,” is where he and his boy Noah “40” Shebib recorded the majority of So Far Gone, his 2009 break-out mixtape.

The other picture Drake posted was a famous image of Jeff Bezos at his Amazon desk back in the day, circa 1999.

Jeff Bezos hopped in Drake’s comment section and quoted the Champagne Papi, writing, “Started from the bottom now we’re here.”

In disbelief, Drake, one of the most prominent recording artists in history, followed up with his best patois saying, “Holyyy Jeff knows about the man dem nobody can chat to me today!!! Big Bezos in the comments.”

Bezos, worth $139 billion, and Drake, sitting on a fortune estimated at $250 million, have business ties too. Both men were part of an $80 million raise for sports-media company Overtime Inc.