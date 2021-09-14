Drake’s ‘Certified Lover Boy’ Dominates Hot 100 Chart, Sets Multiple Records

While there have been mixed reviews for Drake’s new album Certified Lover Boy, the Canadian rapper/singer continues to find commercial success with his latest offering. The new project dominated this week’s Hot 100 chart.

Nine of the Top 10 songs on the latest Hot 100 are by Drake. “Way 2 Sexy,” featuring Future and Young Thug debuted at #1. The song is Drake’s ninth No. 1, Thug’s third, and Future’s first.

Certified Lover Boy is now the only album in history to host nine Top 10 tracks. With “Way 2 Sexy” opening in the top spot, Drake has managed to earn five #1 debuts, tying the all-time record with Pop performer Ariana Grande.

.@Drake now has five No. 1 debuts on the #Hot100. He ties @ArianaGrande for the most of all time. — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) September 13, 2021

.@Drake is the fourth artist in history to debut at No. 1 on the #Hot100 and #Billboard200 in the same week (thanks to "Way 2 Sexy" and 'Certified Lover Boy').



He joins @taylorswift13, @BTS_twt and @justinbieber. — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) September 13, 2021

In addition, Certified Lover Boy landed at #1 on the Billboard 200 album chart. Drake joins Justin Bieber, BTS, and Taylor Swift as the only acts to debut atop the Billboard 200 and Hot 100 charts at the same time.

Drake also became just the second act to hold all the Top 5 positions on the Hot 100 simultaneously. The iconic British band The Beatles achieved the same milestone in 1964. Drake is the first solo artist to hold the #1-#5 spots.

Plus, Drake extended his own record of having the most Top 10 songs in Billboard history. The OVO Sound superstar now has 54 entries that have made it into the Top 10 region. Drake also has 143 Top 40 hits and 258 Hot 100 entries. Both those numbers are all-time highs.

Certified Lover Boy hit DSPs on September 3. Drake’s sixth studio LP includes features by Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Giveon, Jay-Z, Travis Scott, Future, Young Thug, Yebba, 21 Savage, Project Pat, Tems, Ty Dolla $ign, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, and Kid Cudi.