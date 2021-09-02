Drake’s Certified Lover Boy Nike Merch With Giannis Antetokoumpo On Sale Soon

Rapper’s “I Need A Freak” shirt is the must have merch of the season … but no one knows where to buy it from.

Drake’s merch roll-out for his new Certified Lover Boy album is in full swing. The rapper is collaborating with Giannis Antetokoumpo with a series of floral Swoosh-adorned black tees and more.

The shirts are called “I Need A Freak” and have the phrase written on the back of the shirts. The word “Freak” is in the pattern of Antetokounmpo’s signature logo with the Swoosh. Underneath the words, toward the bottom of the shirt, is the Certified Lover Boy logo in an arch.

Sure the shirts are fire, but where can fans cop them?

Fans are super excited and have taken to Twitter to share with the world how they can’t wait to their hands on the apparel. Many even know the killing that rapper will make in the market if he drops a full line.

“@Drake @Nike @Giannis_An34 we need these shirts”

“Out of all CLB gear I’m only @ that “I need a freak” shirt @Drake needs to send me my puffy heart jacket too in purple please. Custom”

“Order here”

“If I’m drake, I’m dropping shoes today and breaking the internet. I’m signed to Nike why not? Forget them billboards shoes going to last longer.”

“”Nike don’t pay me to tell you just do it, they pay me to show you I’ll do it again” ~ Drake This and more lines tomorrow in #CLB”

Drake promised to shake things up with Certified Lover Boy and it seems like he is keeping his word.