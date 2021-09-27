Drake’s “CLB” Certified Platinum, Tops Billboard Chart For 3rd Consecutive Week

Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy” album continues its success while Drake performed on J Cole’s tour this weekend with Future and 21 Savage.

Some superstars have the Midas touch, everything they touch turns to gold. Drake’s brand of alchemy is a little different. Well, it is when concerning his latest album, “Certified Lover Boy.” It has already been racking up the accolades and now, according to Billboard, it’s now the quickest album to be eligible for a platinum plaque in 2021.

On Sunday (September 26) “CLB” reached its third consecutive week at the top of the “Billboard 200” chart earning an estimated 171,000 total album-equivalent units.

The run makes “CLB” the first rap album since Lil Baby’s “My Turn” to spend three weeks or more at No. 1 on the chart.

Lil Nas X’s debut album, “Montero” was the project most likely to end Drake’s reign atop the chart. Despite a highly publicized rollout and features including Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Jack Harlow, and Elton John, the album debuted at No. 2 on the chart with an estimated 126,000 total album-equivalent units earned.

Drake gives J Cole his flowers

Meanwhile, Drake has been popping out on J Cole’s “The Off-Season” tour making a surprise appearance at the show in Miami over the weekend.

Cole brought out both Drizzy and Future to perform “Right Said Fred” from Drake’s “CLB” project. Speaking live on stage after they performed, Drake said to Cole “I’ve got to say this, just ’cause I don’t always want to have a heartfelt moment when we’re on stage together and s###, but you know, you did that ‘Pipe Down’ freestyle the other day, right?” Referring to Cole sampling Drake’s beat for his new single, “Heaven’s EP.”

“You was saying in the freestyle about, you know, they handed you the bronze, whatever, whatever, me and Kendrick. I just want you to understand something. You are genuinely, without a doubt, one of the greatest rappers to ever touch a mic.”

He was talking about one of Cole’s lyrics on “Heaven’s EP” “Some people say that I’m running third, they threw the bronze at me/Behind Drake and Dot, yeah, them n****s is superstars to me.”

Drake disagreed, saying, “There’s way too many people in the world that think and know that J. Cole is at top in the pole position.

“I love you with all my heart, you’re my brother, one of my favourite artists, and I always appreciate you having me out here.”

On Sunday Drake was back at J Cole’s show performing “Knife Talk” with 21 Savage.