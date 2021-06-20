Drake’s Dad Dennis Graham Drops Soulful Father’s Day Ballad

Drake’s dad Dennis Graham just dropped the soulful ballad and tribute to his son, as well as all dads around the world for Father’s Day!

Drake’s father Dennis Graham just dropped a brand new track and tribute of his famous son.

The new song “Father And Son” is a loving tribute to Drizzy and fathers and sons around the world. The tune dropped today (June 20) as families in the United States celebrate the Father’s Day holiday.

“(My) new single Father and Son that I primarily dedicated to my Son, and all the Father’s and Sons throughout the world,” Dennis Graham said, revealing a video for the song would be dropping as well.

Dennis Graham is a noted musician and singer, who plays multiple instruments. He and his superstar son are also connected to music royalty by blood as well.

His uncle is Willie Mitchell, the legendary Memphis-based music producer who churned out hits for Al Green, Syl Johnson, O.V. Wright, and others. Early in his career, Dennis also reportedly played the drums for famed Rock & Roll singer Jerry Lee Lewis.

So it make sense that “Father And Son,” a four-minute and 17-second soulful ballad, shows off Dennis’s vocal range.

“There’s nothing in life, nothing under the sun that can come between the love of a father and son/they’ll always walk together, walk together as one/ they’ll always be there like father and son,” Dennis croons during the song.

“Happy Father’s Day to every Father and Son everywhere 🙏🏾, All other photos that were sent in will be used in the video, Thank you all,” Dennis Graham concluded.

Take a listen to Drake’s dad’s new song “Father And Son” on his son’s label OVO Sound, below.