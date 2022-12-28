Drake’s Handwritten Raps Discovered In A Pile Of Trash Expected To Fetch Big Bucks

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Drake’s handwritten early raps were found in a heap of garbage, and now they are being auctioned off for serious money! Read more!

Drake, the Grammy Award-winning emcee from Canada, has been at this rapping game for a minute, honing his skills all the way back when he was a star on the hit teen series, “Degrassi.”

While many can check the tapes of him rapping as a kid on the show, according to TMZ, his uncle can point to a stack of handwritten rhymes he left on his property back in the day.

In fact, the discovery was made after someone pulled them out of the trash.

A young Aubrey Graham was working in his uncle’s Memphis furniture factory as a kid and was scribbling some of his lyrics on sheets of paper.

The pages were accidentally thrown away and later found in a dumpster. Luckily, the raps were preserved and will soon be available for purchase at the (Moments in Time) MIT Auction House.

One of the raps discovered reads, “Plates/passed around for collection/Raising money for cheap cell phones with no reception.”

He also started writing something called “Come Spring” which was the foundation for a song called “Come Winter” on one of his earlier mixtapes, “Room For Improvement.”

This was the beginning of one of the greatest careers in rap music.

He has released six studio albums, released over 139 singles, two extended plays, and three compilation projects. The “Certified Lover Boy” beat The Beatles as the long-running record of top five hits.

.@djkhaled's "Staying Alive," featuring @Drake & @lilbaby4PF, debuts at No. 5 on this week's #Hot100.



It earns Drake his 30th career top 5 hit, passing @thebeatles for the most of all time. — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) August 15, 2022

He also made the Guinness World Record 8 times.

Drake has the most streams on Spotify in one year as a male artist, the most streamed act on Spotify, and the most simultaneous new entries in The ‘Hot 100’ by a solo act.

He also holds the record for the most streams for tracks from one album in a week (USA), the most Billboard Music Awards won by an artist in a single year, the most consecutive weeks in Top 10 Of US Hot 100 (Male), the most streamed album on Apple Music in 24 hours and the biggest-selling digital artist (US).