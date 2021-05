Aubrey Drake Graham is said to be finalizing his highly-anticipated forthcoming album Certified Lover Boy. However, the OVO frontman also known as Drizzy still has time to show his son, Adonis, clips of basketball superstar LeBron James.

Drake shared an Instagram post of Adonis watching a YouTube video titled “LeBron James’ Top 35 Plays | NBA Career Highlights.” The 3-year-old boy was completely fixated on what the 4-time NBA champion is doing on the computer screen.

At one point, Adonis tells his dad, “Oh my God!” Drake can then be heard laughing at his son’s response to viewing James’s basketball skills. The Toronto-based music superstar wrote in the video’s caption, “OMG 😱.”

Drake’s upload garnered over 4.9 million plays and 1.4 million likes on Instagram. The video even garnered a comment from King James himself. The Los Angeles Lakers All-Star wrote under the vid, “Nephew 🔒 [locked] the hell in!! Yessir!!”

Hip Hop artist and fellow Los Angeles resident, Vince Staples commented, “Wait till he [sees] my clips from church league. Defensive presence.” R&B singer Bryson Tiller added, “😂😂like father like son.” Chance The Rapper simply put, “🐐.”

Both Drake and LeBron James are likely getting ready to step up their respective games in the coming weeks. Drizzy has been teasing his Certified Lover Boy is on its way to hitting DSPs in the very near future. The project will be Drake’s first official studio LP since 2018’s Scorpion.

LeBron James is preparing to lead the Lakers into the 2021 NBA Playoffs which kick off later this month. The L.A. squad is currently in sixth place in the Western Conference with a 37-28 record. Head coach Frank Vogel’s team will have to play crosstown rivals Los Angeles Clippers (44-22) on Thursday without LeBron who is out with an ankle injury.