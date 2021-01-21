Drake’s Surgery Postpones “Certified Lover Boy”

(AllHipHop News)
Drake’s highly anticipated album Certified Lover Boy was supposed to be released this month, but some things are just not meant to be.
Drizzy took to Instagram tonight January 20th, to reveal he is pushing the album back, to an unknown release date. Drake said he has been dedicating all of his time to recovering from the surgery he had on his knee in October of 2020.
“I was planning to release my album this month but between surgery and rehab my energy has been dedicated to recovery,” Drake said.
While no one knows what happened to Drake’s knee, the operation was serious. In November, Drake shared a picture of himself bedridden, and in a knee brace next to a wheelchair.
However, earlier this month fans were excited after Drake posted a picture of himself standing up, and working with custom OVO weights, leading many to speculate the Certified Lover Boy was on the way at any moment.
Drake was thankful that he is now able to stand up, but he’s still not ready for the rigorous schedule that would surely come to promote the year’s most highly anticipated album.
“I’m blessed to be back on my feet feeling great and focused on the album, but CLB won’t be dropping in January,” Drake revealed.
Unfortunately, Drake did not reveal when Certified Lover Boy, his sixth official album, would actually be released, but he did confirm it would be sometime this year.
“I’m looking forward to sharing it with you all in 2021,” Drake told his 74 million followers. on Instagram.