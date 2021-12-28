Draya Michele Wants Another Savage x Fenty Deal After Being Dropped By The Brand

Last year, Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty reportedly ended Draya Michele’s endorsement deal with the lingerie company. The dismissal came after Michele joked about Megan The Stallion allegedly getting shot by Tory Lanez.

“I predict that they had some sort of Bobby [Brown] and Whitney [Houston] love that drove them down this Snapped-esque type of road,” said Draya Michele on the Wine & Weed podcast. “I’m here for it. I like that. I want you to like me so much you shoot me in the foot too.”

Those comments garnered widespread backlash. Specifically, some Savage x Fenty consumers took issue with Draya Michele’s reaction to the Megan/Tory situation because Rihanna was infamously assaulted by her then-boyfriend Chris Brown in 2009.

Draya Michele is now making it known she wants to be back on the Savage x Fenty roster. The former Basketball Wives LA cast member took to Instagram to plea for a second chance at the gig.

“I would like my @savagexfenty deal back in 2022. Just wishful thinking,” wrote Draya Michele on her Instagram Story. The Shade Room screenshot that post and shared it on the outlet’s own IG page.

Draya Michele decided to further address her Savage x Fenty request for the New Year. She jumped into The Shade Room‘s comment section to offer more words about the matter.

“The thing about it is I’m human and I make mistakes but the only difference between me and everyone else is my mistakes were made in front of the world as well as my consequences,” stated Michele.

The Mint Swim designer continued, “I definitely learned a lot from this experience and I was adamant about making sure my apology was as loud as a harmful comment. I played myself, made triggering comments, was reprimanded, and apologized. All in front of all of y’all. That’s growth. Bouncing back.”